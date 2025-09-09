Frozen Vegetables Recalled in Six States Over Listeria Concerns

Key TakeawaysFrozen peas, carrots and mixed vegetables were recalled in six statesSamples tested positive for listeria, but no illnesses have been reportedConsumers should return the products for a full refund.TUESDAY, Sept. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A New York-based company has recalled several frozen vegetable products over possible listeria contamination, according to a report shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Endico Potatoes Inc., based in Mount Vernon, N.Y., recalled its frozen peas and carrots and mixed vegetables after officials in Pennsylvania found that a sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.So far, no illnesses have been reported, the company said.The recalled vegetables were sold between July 18 and Aug. 4 in:New YorkNew JerseyPennsylvaniaConnecticutMarylandFloridaWashington, D.C.The products were packaged in 2.5-pound clear plastic bags with use-by dates of June 10, 2027, and June 16, 2027, according to the FDA.Distribution has been stopped while the company investigates the source of the contamination.Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious illness, especially in people who are pregnant, older adults, newborns or those with weak immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Symptoms can include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, confusion, loss of balance, stiff neck and seizures.Those who purchased the recalled vegetables should not eat them and are urged to return the products to the store for a full refund.More informationThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has more on listeria.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Sept. 4, 2025.What This Means For YouCustomers who bought these frozen vegetables should check the packaging and return any affected products for a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter