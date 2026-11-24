Key TakeawaysBlack Americans tend to die earlier than white Americans, but the racial gap has shrunk significantly over the past three decadesBlack women saw even greater changes than Black menMost of the improvement came from declines in deaths from heart disease, cancer and HIV.TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Black Americans have suffered early deaths at higher rates than their white peers for decades, but new data shows that gap has closed significantly.Between 1993 and 2023, this "excess mortality" among Black men fell by 56%, and by 68% among Black women compared to death rates for white folks, according to a report from the American Cancer Society (ACS).“We are so encouraged by our findings as the data gives a clear picture of how much progress has been made,” said study lead author Hyuna Sung, scientific director of cancer surveillance research at the ACS.“It’s a huge public health achievement, showing that health inequity is avoidable," she said in a news release.The new study used death data from 1990 through 2023 from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics. Sung's team analyzed excess deaths for 24 different causes.Besides narrowing of the race-related gap in early deaths, the data showed changes in specific causes of excess deaths among Black Americans.For example, while excess cancer deaths were the leading reason Black men died sooner than white men in 1993, they were in sixth place by 2023, the report found. HIV infection also declined since the 1990s, falling to 10th place by 2023.Overall, declines in cancer, heart disease and HIV were largely responsible for a shrinking of the racial disparity in death rates, Sung's team said.However, ongoing or worsening gaps in deaths from nephritis (kidney disease) and accidents (including drug overdoses) in both sexes slowed progress in closing the disparity completely, the research showed.Among Black men, homicides declined from the early 1990s but then rebounded by 2010 and rose even higher during the pandemic years, according to the data.COVID-19 also hit Black Americans disproportionately hard, nearly doubling the gap in death rates before it returned to prior levels after the pandemic.“These pandemic trends remind us that progress is fragile and can be lost quickly,” Sung said in a news release. "It’s why we must stay vigilant.“Sustained investment in population-level prevention and early detection can yield measurable, broadly distributed health gains, but there are many more areas where further efforts are needed to continue to reduce racial health inequities," she added. "The gap is still large.”When it comes to cancer deaths specifically, Lisa Lacasse, president of the ACS' Cancer Action Network, said lawmakers must "support policies that help address the disparities facing each of our communities and help reduce the cancer burden."These policies include "increasing funding for federal and state tobacco control programs, including proven tobacco cessation services, improving access to cancer screenings and follow-up testing, and removing barriers to accessing personalized medicine," she said.The study was published Nov. 23 in Annals of Internal Medicine.More informationFind out more about preventing cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research.SOURCE: American Cancer Society, news release, Nov. 23, 2026 .What This Means For YouThe gap in the rate at which Black Americans die prematurely compared to their white peers has shrunk considerably over the past 30 years. .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter