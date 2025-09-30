Grocery Giant Recalls Deli Pastas Over Listeria Risk

Key TakeawaysAlbertsons Companies is recalling certain store-made bowtie pasta productsThe recall is a precaution due to potential Listeria bacteria contaminationCustomers should not eat these items and must sanitize surfaces that touched them.TUESDAY, Sept. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Albertsons Companies has issued a voluntary recall in 15 states for several store-made deli products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.While no illnesses have been reported, the Idaho-based supermarket chain acted after determining the meals contained a recalled bowtie pasta from Nate's Fine Foods.The recall involves various store-prepared items, including pasta salads and pasta dishes under the names:Ready Meals Pesto Bowtie Pasta SaladBasil Pesto Bowtie Pasta SaladGrilled Chicken & Basil Pasta Extra LargeReady Meals Basil Pesto Bowtie SaladReady Meals Spinach Bowtie Pasta Salad Ready Meals Basil Bowtie Pasta SaladThe affected products were sold in the following Albertsons-owned stores:AlbertsonsAlbertsons MarketAmigosAndronico's Community MarketsCarrs-SafewayEaglePak 'N SavePavilionsMarket StreetRandallsSafewayTom ThumbVonsThe alert affects stores in more than a dozen states, including California, Texas, Hawaii, Louisiana and Oklahoma. The products were supplied to stores by Fresh Creative Foods.Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can cause severe illness. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches and flu-like symptoms. More serious cases may involve headaches, a stiff neck, confusion and seizures.Those at highest risk for severe infection are pregnant individuals, newborns, seniors and people with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Albertsons urges customers who purchased these products not to consume them. Instead, they should be disposed of immediately or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.The company also provided a stark warning about preventing the spread of the bacteria. It included advice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)."The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination," the company statement noted. "Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces."Customers can find more specific information on the affected products, including UPC codes, best-by dates and label photos, online.Those with questions may call 877-723-3929 weekdays from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. PT.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more about listeria infection.SOURCES: CBS News, Sept. 29, 2025; Albertsons Companies, Inc., recall notice, Sept. 29, 2025.What This Means For YouCustomers should check their refrigerators for any deli pasta salads or pasta dishes purchased recently from an Albertsons-owned store and discard them immediately to avoid potential illness and cross-contamination..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter