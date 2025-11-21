Health Experts Alarmed After CDC Revises Autism Webpage

Key TakeawaysCDC updated its autism webpage, changing long-published vaccine languageThe shift coincides with skepticism frequently expressed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.Doctors say decades of research still show no link between vaccines and autism.FRIDAY, Nov. 21, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated a webpage about vaccines and autism, changing language that for years clearly stated there is no link between the two.The move has alarmed many doctors and public health experts, who say it misrepresents decades of scientific evidence, reports The New York Times.The previous version of the CDC page said research showed “no link between receiving vaccines and developing autism spectrum disorder,” citing a 2013 CDC study.But on Nov. 19, the updated page said the claim that “vaccines do not cause autism” is “not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.”The updated text also says health authorities have “ignored” studies that suggest a connection and notes that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is conducting a “comprehensive assessment” of possible causes of autism.The shift coincides with skepticism frequently expressed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., despite dozens of studies over three decades, including a 2019 study in Denmark of the entire child population, showing no evidence that vaccines cause autism.The new webpage still includes the phrase “vaccines do not cause autism,” but only because it was required to remain under an agreement with Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a doctor and chair of the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.Other CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) webpages continue to state that vaccines are not linked to autism.Anti-vaccine groups praised the change.Children’s Health Defense, founded by Kennedy, wrote on social media, "finally, the CDC is beginning to acknowledge the truth about this condition that affects millions."Doctors strongly disagreed, however."This revision represents political pressure overriding scientific consensus," Dr. Jake Scott, an infectious disease physician at Stanford University, wrote on social media.He called the update "a dangerous precedent for evidence-based medicine."Dr. Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, also criticized the changes, stating that "the conclusion is clear and unambiguous: There’s no link between vaccines and autism. Anyone repeating this harmful myth is misinformed or intentionally trying to mislead parents."She added that "the American Academy of Pediatrics stands with members of the autism community who have asked for support in stopping this rumor from spreading any further."The CDC also removed a separate webpage that explained why COVID-19 vaccination is recommended during pregnancy, replacing it with a message that states, "This page’s content is currently being updated to align with recent recommendations from the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices."More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on autism.SOURCES: The New York Times, Nov. 20, 2025; American Academy of Pediatrics, Statement by AAP President Susan J. Kressly, Nov. 20, 2025.What This Means For YouDoctors stress that decades of research still show vaccines do not cause autism..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter