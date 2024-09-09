He's Doing Great a Year After World's First Eye and Partial Face Transplant

MONDAY, Sept. 9, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The recipient of the world’s first combined whole-eye and partial face transplant is doing well more than a year out from his groundbreaking surgery, NYU Langone doctors report.

Aaron James, a 46-year-old military veteran from Arkansas, says over the past year his new face has allowed him to enjoy things others take for granted.

No more stares from strangers. The ability to taste and enjoy solid foods again. The simple pleasure of smelling. Trading in his old driver’s license, which displayed his injured face, for a new one.

James is now back to daily life in Arkansas and focused on sending his daughter, Allie, off to college.

“I’m pretty much back to being a normal guy, doing normal things,” James said in an NYU Langone news release. “All in all, though, this has been the most transformative year of my life. I’ve been given the gift of a second chance, and I don’t take a single moment for granted.

James was maimed in June 2021 when his face touched a live wire on the job as a high-voltage lineman in Arkansas.

The deadly 7,200-volt shock tore up his face. Even after multiple reconstructive surgeries, James still had extensive injuries that included the loss of his left eye, entire nose and lips, front teeth and chin down to the bone.

In a 21-hour surgery performed in May 2023, a NYU Langone Health surgical team transplanted an entire left eye and a portion of a face from a single donor onto James. The surgery involved a team of more than 140 surgeons, nurses and other health care professionals.

His doctors report on his progress in a paper published Sept. 9 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.