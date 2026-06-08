Just 5 Minutes Of Prayer Helps Reduce Pain and Anxiety, Study Finds

Key TakeawaysBrief in-person intercessory prayer can reduce pain and anxietyBenefits were seen regardless of religious beliefsPrayer may be a safe, low-cost addition to medical care.MONDAY, June 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Five minutes of prayer may help ease pain and anxiety, according to a new study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine."The prayer intervention was effective regardless of the patient’s faith or no faith," said co-author Joshua Brown, a professor at Indiana University and director and co-founder of the Global Medical Research Institute. "Our findings add to research showing how prayer changes brain function in ways that promote health."Researchers followed 180 primary care patients with significant pain or anxiety.After their medical appointments, participants received five minutes of in-person Christian intercessory prayer from a trained practitioner or listened to five minutes of soft music.Intercessory prayer is the act of praying on behalf of others, and in this study, included the laying on of hands.The prayer group reported significantly greater pain reduction immediately after the session and at their two-week follow-up. They also showed greater anxiety reduction immediately after the session, and that benefit remained significant up to six weeks later.Researchers reported no adverse effects, and nearly all participants said they would be open to having prayer offered during future medical visits.The authors said these findings suggest brief, in-person prayer could be a safe, low-cost complement to standard medical care, though more studies are needed to better understand the effects.More informationThe National Library of Medicine has more on prayer and health.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, June 8, 2026 .What This Means For YouJust five minutes of in-person prayer may help reduce pain and anxiety for patients — regardless of their religious beliefs — suggesting it could be a simple, low-cost complement to traditional medical care..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter