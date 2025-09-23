Kroger and AquaStar Recall 85,000+ Bags of Shrimp Over Radiation Risk

Key Takeaways85,000+ bags of shrimp have been recalled from Kroger and AquaStar brandsCesium-137, a radioactive material, has been tied to cancerNo illnesses or injuries have been reported..TUESDAY, Sept. 23, 2025 (HealthDay News) — More than 85,000 bags of frozen shrimp sold under Kroger and AquaStar brands have been recalled because of possible contamination with cesium-137 (Cs-137), a radioactive material linked to cancer risk.Seattle-based AquaStar (USA) Corp. said the recall affects more than 49,000 bags of Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp; roughly 18,000 bags of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp; and more than 17,000 bags of AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-On Shrimp Skewers.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the products may have been prepared, packed or stored under conditions that could allow Cs-137 contamination.So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.“FDA is working with distributors and retailers that received product from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati after the date of first detection of Cs-137 by Customs & Border Protection (CBP), but from shipments that did not alert for Cs-137, to recommend that firms conduct a recall," the agency said in a recall notice.Recall details:Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp (2 lb. bags): Clear bags with blue bands and yellow/red accents; “Best if Used By” dates from March 26, 2027, to April 24, 2027, and the following codes:UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5085 10, Best If Used By: 03/26/27UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5097 11, Best If Used By: 04/07/27UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5106 11, Best If Used By: 04/16/27UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5107 10, Best If Used By: 04/17/27UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5111 11, Best If Used By: 04/21/27UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5112 10, Best If Used By: 04/22/27UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5113 10, Best If Used By: 04/23/27UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5113 11, Best If Used By: 04/23/27UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5114 10, Best If Used By: 04/24/27UPC 20011110643906, lot code 10662 5114 11, Best If Used By: 04/24/27Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp (2 lb. bags): Clear bags with green-striped labels and the following best-by dates and codes:UPC 011110626196, lot code 10662 5112 11, Best Before: 10/22/2027UPC 011110626196, lot code 10662 5113 10, Best Before: 10/23/2027AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-On Shrimp Skewers (1.25 lb. bags): Printed bags with a black top and blue bottom and pictures of skewers; has the following best-by dates and lot codes:UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5127 10, Best If Used By: 11/07/2027UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5128 11, Best If Used By: 11/08/2027UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5133 11, Best If Used By: 11/13/2027UPC 731149390010, lot code 10662 5135 10, Best If Used By: 11/15/2027The shrimp was sold between June 12 and Sept. 17, 2025, at multiple grocery chains in more than 30 states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming, according to the FDA.Cesium-137 is a man-made radioactive element sometimes found in contaminated soil, water or food. Over time, repeated low-dose exposure may damage DNA and raise the risk of cancer.The FDA said it is investigating whether shrimp shipments from Indonesia-based PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati were the source of contamination.Consumers who bought the recalled shrimp should not eat it. Instead, throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund.For questions, contact AquaStar at 800-331-3440 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. PT).More informationRead the full recall notice at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Sept. 21, 2025.What This Means For YouIf you bought shrimp from Kroger or related stores, check the labels. Do not eat recalled shrimp. Instead, return it for a refund and contact your doctor if you’re concerned about possible exposure..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter