Kroger Recalls Pasta Salads Sold in 30 States for Listeria Risk

Key TakeawaysKroger recalled two pasta salads due to possible Listeria contaminationThe recalled products were sold in nearly 30 states between Aug. 29 and Oct. 2Customers should not eat the salads and can return them for a full refund.TUESDAY, Oct. 7, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The Kroger Co. has recalled two types of pasta salad bowls sold in nearly 30 states after learning the pasta ingredients could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious infections.The recall includes Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad, sold between Aug. 29 and Oct. 2 in 1,860 Kroger-owned stores, including Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Ralphs and King Soopers.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recalled salads were made using pasta produced by Nate's Fine Foods in Roseville, California.The recalled salads were sold in the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and West Virginia.Listeria infections are caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, confusion, loss of balance and seizures, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Those most at risk include pregnant people, newborns, older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems. In rare cases, infections can lead to miscarriage or death, the CDC says.Anyone who purchased the recalled salads should not eat them and should return the products to the store for a refund, the FDA said.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on Listeria.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Oct. 4, 2025.What This Means For YouConsumers who have purchased the affected pasta salads and have questions should contact Kroger at 800-KROGERS, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.