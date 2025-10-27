General Health

Major Pork Jerky Recall: Metal Wire Contamination Risk

Sold at Costco and Sam’s Club stores, the product was pulled off the market after customer complaints of wiry metal fragments in the jerky packages
Major Pork Jerky Recall: Metal Wire Contamination Risk
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Food Recalls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com