Major Pork Jerky Recall: Metal Wire Contamination Risk

Key TakeawaysMore than 2.2 million pounds of Korean barbecue pork jerky are being recalled due to possible metal wire fragmentsThe recalled product, sold at Costco and Sam's Club, was made by LSI, Inc. of South DakotaConsumers are warned not to eat the jerky and should immediately throw it away or return it for a refund.MONDAY, Oct. 27, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A massive recall has been issued for more than 2.28 million pounds of ready-to-eat Golden Island pork jerky, which may contain pieces of metal wire.The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Oct. 24. It's a Class I recall, meaning there is a reasonable probability that using the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.No injuries have been reported.The recall affects 14.5- and 16-ounce plastic pouches of meat jerky labeled "Golden Island fire-grilled pork jerky Korean barbecue recipe."The affected products have a one-year shelf life, with Best By dates ranging from Oct. 23, 2025, to Sept. 23, 2026. Consumers should check their jerky packages for the establishment number M279A inside the USDA mark of inspection.Sold at Costco and Sam's Club stores nationwide, the product was pulled off the market after customers filed complaints about finding wiry metal fragments in the jerky packages.The jerky is made by LSI, Inc. in Alpena, South Dakota.Company officials determined the metal originated from a conveyor belt used during the production process, FSIS said.U.S. health officials urge anyone who has purchased the affected pork jerky to not consume it. It should either be thrown away or returned to the point of purchase for a refund.If you have already consumed the product and are concerned about illness or injury, you should contact a health care provider.Food safety experts stress that while contamination with foreign materials such as rocks, sticks, or insects occasionally occurs in food production, consumers should notify manufacturers if they find any foreign objects in food products.To report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, visit the FSIS. Consumers with food safety questions can also call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or an send email to MPHotline@usda.gov.More informationConsumers with questions about the recall may contact info@goldenislandjerky.com. SOURCE: U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, news release, Oct. 24, 2025.What This Means For YouCheck any "Golden Island fire-grilled pork jerky" in your home freezer or pantry for the establishment number M279A, and discard it immediately if it matches.