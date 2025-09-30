Millions of Corn Dogs Recalled Over Wooden Shards

Key TakeawaysAbout 58 million pounds of frozen corn dogs and sausage products are under recallThe action follows reports of pieces of wood found within the product's batterMultiple consumer complaints, including five injuries, prompted the voluntary recall.TUESDAY, Sept. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced a recall of about 58 million pounds of frozen corn dogs and other sausage-on-a-stick products.The Class I recall — initiated by Texas-based Hillshire Brands, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods — follows multiple consumer reports of "extraneous pieces of wooden stick within the batter." Five of those complaints involved injuries.Class I recalls pose a high or medium risk of serious adverse health problems, or death, according to FSIS.The recalled products include “State Fair Corn Dogs on a Stick” and “Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick.” More than 20 related products are on the recall list.To determine if a product is part of the recall, consumers should check the package for the number “EST-582” or “P-894” as well as the specific product name, use by/sell by dates and other identifying information noted in the recall list.The affected items were packaged between March 17, 2025, and Sept. 26, 2025, at a single facility in Haltom City, Texas. In a statement, Tyson said it initiated the recall “out of an abundance of caution” to ensure consumer safety.FSIS is concerned that many of these products may still be in consumers’ freezers or at various institutions, including schools and military facilities. The affected products were distributed to retailers nationwide, sold online and sent to school districts and U.S. Defense Department facilities.Officials are advising anyone with these recalled products to either throw them away or return them to the store and request a refund.The recall underscores the role consumer complaints play in identifying potential food safety hazards.More informationThe U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has more recall information, including links to the product recall list.SOURCES: The Associated Press, Sept. 28, 2025; U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, announcement, Sept. 27, 2025.What This Means For YouConsumers should immediately check for any frozen corn dogs or sausage-on-a-stick products in their freezers to see if they are part of this recall. If so, the products should not be eaten..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter