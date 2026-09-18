More REM Sleep Tied To Lower Risk For 83 Diseases

Key TakeawaysThe quality of your sleep matters — but also the type of sleep you getMore REM sleep is associated with a lower risk of 83 diseasesMore deep sleep is linked to a lower risk of seven conditions.FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Getting enough sleep is important for your health — but the type of sleep you get may matter, too.A team led by Jingsong Luo of Peking University in China tracked more than 95,000 adults who wore wrist monitors for seven days and nights, measuring REM, deep sleep and light sleep.Over the next nine years, they checked health records for links to more than 1,000 different diseases.The result: More REM sleep was linked to a lower risk of 83 diseases, including heart failure, dementia, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis.More deep sleep was tied to lower risk of seven conditions, including type 2 diabetes, major depression and sleep apnea.REM sleep is when most dreaming happens, while deep sleep is the most restorative stage.The findings also underscore the importance of getting six to eight hours of sleep a night.People who hit that mark had the lowest odds for developing 69 conditions. Those who slept less than five hours had the highest odds for 37.This was an observational study, so it can't prove sleep patterns cause disease — only that they're connected. More research is needed to understand why.The study was published Sept. 17 in the journal PLOS Medicine.More informationThe National Sleep Foundation has more on REM sleep.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Sept. 18, 2026 .What This Means For YouGetting six to eight hours of quality sleep, especially enough REM and deep sleep, is associated with better overall health and a lower risk of many diseases..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter