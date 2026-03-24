General Health

New Lyme Disease Vaccine Shows Strong Results in Trial

There is currently no approved vaccine for Lyme disease in people
Pfizer site manufacturing heparin active pharmaceutical ingredient. Pfizer is a pharmaceutical biotechnology corporation.
Jonathan Weiss/Adobe Stock
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