New White House Budget Plan Would Reduce HHS Funding by Billions

Key TakeawaysHealth and Human Services funding could drop by over 12% The National Institutes of Health alone faces a $5B cutAn increase in military spending is also part of the president's plan.MONDAY, April 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The Trump administration is proposing major cuts to federal health spending, including a more than 12% reduction to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).The proposed 2027 budget would give HHS about $111.1 billion, down roughly $15.8 billion from its current funding.The plan comes from President Donald Trump, but Congress will decide what actually gets approved. For the current fiscal year, it largely ignored Trump’s proposed cuts.The new proposal includes deep cuts to health research.Funding for the National Institutes of Health would be reduced by $5 billion, and some research centers, including one focused on minority health, could be wiped out, STAT News reported.The plan also calls for shutting down certain programs, including:A health research agencyA program that helps refugees with medical care and cash assistanceA block grant program for low-income communitiesIn addition, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, would be folded into a new HHS office, STAT said.At the same time, the administration is proposing new spending in certain areas it sees as popular in a midterm election year, such as:$19 million for nutrition services at community health centers$57 million to strengthen food safety programs at the U.S. Food and Drug AdministrationThe budget also revives plans to create a new agency focused on chronic disease: The Administration for a Healthy America.Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine who heads the Senate Appropriations Committee, called the proposed cuts to biomedical research "unwarranted."She also criticized plans to eliminate a low-income energy assistance program, STAT reported.Congress has the final say on federal spending and has ignored similar presidential proposals in the past.Earlier this year, lawmakers approved $116.8 billion for HHS — $33 billion more than the administration requested.Experts say the final budget could look much different, depending on the outcome of upcoming midterm elections. If Democrats regain control of the Senate or House, they would have a greater say about government funding.The proposal dovetails with bigger changes at HHS, including cuts to staff and a shift in focus towards issues seen as political pluses, like food and drug pricing.At the same time, the administration proposes a big hike in military spending, bringing it to $1.5 trillion, while cutting nondefense spending by $73 billion overall.More informationLearn more about the mission of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.SOURCE: STAT News, April 3, 2026.What This Means For YouThese proposed cuts could affect health research, but Congress will ultimately have the final say..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter