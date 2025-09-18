Orange B Food Dye May Soon Be Removed From U.S. Market, FDA Says

Key TakeawaysThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to remove Orange B, a food dye that hasn't been used since 1978Advocates say the move has little impact on today’s food supplyThe step follows January’s ban of Red No. 3 due to ongoing cancer concerns.THURSDAY, Sept. 18, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Federal health officials want to take Orange B — an artificial food dye that hasn’t been used in more than four decades — off the books.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it plans to repeal regulations that have allowed the synthetic dye in the food supply since 1966. Orange B was once used to color sausage casings and frankfurters, but no certified batches have been produced or requested since 1978.“Its use has been abandoned by industry,” the FDA said in a statement. “The color additive regulation is outdated and unnecessary.”Some food safety advocates welcomed the move but questioned its actual impact.“It says they are currently willing to take mandatory steps only where it has no impact,” Sarah Sorscher, regulatory affairs director for the Center for Science in the Public Interest, told The Associated Press.The proposed action comes shortly after the FDA banned Red dye No. 3 in January because of cancer concerns. That dye has been used in candies, snacks and some medicines.U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary vow to remove petroleum-based food dyes linked to children’s health risks. Mixed studies suggest artificial dyes may cause hyperactivity or attention problems in some kids, though the FDA says most approved dyes are safe for the general population.The agency is now reviewing six widely used dyes: Green No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1 and Blue No. 2. Another dye, Citrus Red No. 2, is rarely used and only in small amounts on citrus peels, The Associated Press said.The Orange B rule change will go through a short public comment period and could take effect within 45 days.More informationThe Code of Federal Regulations has more on Orange B.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Sept. 17, 2025.What This Means For YouOrange B hasn’t been in foods for decades, so this step won’t affect what’s on your plate today. But it does show that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is starting to double down on synthetic dyes, with other common additives now under review..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter