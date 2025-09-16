Over 100,000 Paris Hilton Mini Fridges Recalled for Fire Risk

Key TakeawaysMore than 100,000 Paris Hilton mini fridges have been recalled after 27 fire reportsNo injuries have been reported, but officials urge consumers to unplug units immediatelyA refund is available with proof photos, including one with a cut fridge cord.TUESDAY, Sept. 16, 2025 (HealthDay News) — More than 100,000 Paris Hilton-branded mini fridges are being recalled because of a risk of fire and burns, federal safety officials announced.The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the recall consists of two models of the Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridge: A 4-liter version sold in pink, white, aqua and hot pink, and a 10-liter version in pink and white.At least 27 reports of the fridges overheating and catching fire have been received, though no injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC."Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridge, unplug the unit, and register for the recall at www.epoca.com/minifridgerecall," the CPSC said in its notice.The recalled fridges were sold between November 2022 and July 2025 at Walmart, Ross, Amazon, Walmart.com and other retailers.Only units made before August 2024 are affected. The recalled models include: PH11887, PH11887-1, PZB02-E001, PH12540, PZP01-E001 and PZW01-E001. Serial numbers begin with: 2024, 202206–202406, or 202206–20240704020.To receive a refund, consumers must register at www.epoca.com/minifridgerecall and submit three photos: One showing the word “RECALL” written on the fridge door in permanent marker, one showing the model and serial number and another photo showing the cut, unplugged power cord.More informationRead the full recall notice.SOURCE: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Sept. 11, 2025.What This Means For YouIf you own one of these mini fridges, stop using it right away, unplug it and follow the steps to get a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter