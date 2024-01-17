Princess of Wales Undergoes Planned Abdominal Surgery

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 17, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has undergone a planned abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace reported Wednesday.

As reported by the BBC, the surgery was successful and the 42-year-old princess will remain in the hospital for between 10 and 14 days.

No details were provided by the palace as to the reasons for the surgery.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," the palace statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The statement conveyed the princess' apology for postponing upcoming engagements. It went on to say that the princess is aware that the public will have some interest in her surgery, but hopes people "will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible."

The surgery was carried out at The London Clinic, which calls itself the United Kingdom's largest private hospital.

SOURCE: BBC News