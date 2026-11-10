Rare Eye Condition Prompts New FDA Warning On Popular GLP-1 Drugs

Key TakeawaysThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration is requiring Ozempic and similar drugs to carry a rare vision-loss warningThe eye condition is uncommon but can cause sudden and sometimes permanent vision loss in one eyeUsers who notice blurriness, blind spots or faded colors in one eye should contact their doctor right away.TUESDAY, Nov. 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is requiring makers of Ozempic, Wegovy and similar drugs to warn of a rare eye condition that can cause vision loss.The condition is called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). It happens when blood flow drops to part of the optic nerve, which carries signals from the eye to the brain.NAION usually affects one eye. Vision loss comes on suddenly and without pain, and in some cases it’s permanent.The FDA stressed that the risk is rare. Still, the agency wants patients and doctors to know the warning signs.The new label warning covers every drug in the GLP-1 class. These medicines mimic a natural gut hormone that helps control blood sugar and appetite. Along with Ozempic and Wegovy, the group includes Mounjaro, Zepbound and Trulicity.Millions of people use these drugs to manage type 2 diabetes or lose weight. Some are also approved to lower the risk of heart attack and stroke, or to treat sleep apnea and certain kidney and liver diseases.The FDA began looking into the issue after a 2024 study raised concerns about semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy. The agency then reviewed other studies, real-world patient records and reports of side effects.Across 126 clinical trials, the eye condition turned up in about 6 of every 100,000 GLP-1 users each year. That compared with about 4 per 100,000 among people taking a placebo or a different diabetes drug.Animal studies didn’t show how the drugs might cause the problem, the FDA said. And because diabetes, high blood pressure and sleep apnea also raise the odds of NAION, it’s hard to tease out the drugs’ exact role. Even so, the agency concluded there’s a potential increased risk.Symptoms to watch for include:Loss of vision in one eye that comes on suddenly without pain, often noticed after waking upBlurry or missing areas of sight, such as blind spots or tunnel visionColors that look faded or distortedHazy or fuzzy spots in the center of visionAnyone who notices these changes should call their healthcare provider right away, the FDA advised. Doctors are urged to send patients with a suspected case to an eye specialist (ophthalmologist) promptly.People who’ve already had NAION should talk with their doctor about whether to keep taking their GLP-1 medication. Having it once in one eye raises the chance it’ll strike the other eye.The FDA told doctors to consider stopping the drug in patients who develop the condition unless the drug’s benefits clearly outweigh the risk.More informationVisit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for more information about GLP-1 drugs and vision risks.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Nov. 9, 2026.What This Means For YouFor those who take a GLP-1, the risk to their eyes is small, but any sudden change in vision in one eye calls for a same-day call to a doctor..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter