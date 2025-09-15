Recall: Bariatric Fusion Vitamins Pulled for Missing Child-Safe Caps

Key Takeaways4,700 bottles of iron multivitamins recalled due to a lack of child-safe capsThe vitamins were sold online between January and June 2025Free child-resistant caps are available from the manufacturer.MONDAY, Sept. 15, 2025 (HealthDay News) — About 4,700 bottles of Bariatric Fusion iron-containing multivitamins have been recalled because packaging does not meet federal safety standards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).The bottles, sold online at Amazon.com, bariatricfusion.com and other sites between January and June 2025, were made without child-resistant caps.Without this protection, children could open the bottles and swallow the vitamins, which contain high levels of iron.Accidental iron poisoning in children can cause serious injury or death.The recall involves:High ADEK multivitamin capsules (90- and 270-count bottles)One Per Day bariatric multivitamin capsules (90-count bottle)All recalled bottles contain 45 mg of iron and can be identified by lot numbers 0066J4, 0065J4, 0453B5 or 0370B5, printed on the bottom.Only bottles with smooth caps (no “push down & turn” embossing) are part of the recall.So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.Consumers should immediately store recalled bottles out of children’s reach and contact Blueroot Health to receive a free child-resistant replacement cap. The company can be reached toll-free at 866-259-0602 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET weekdays; by email at support@bariatricfusion.com; or online at bariatricfusion.com/product-safety.More informationThe U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has the full recall notice.SOURCE: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Sept. 11, 2025.What This Means For YouIf you purchased these vitamins, store them away from kids and contact Blueroot Health for a child-resistant replacement cap..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter