Recalled Pasta Meals Now Linked to 6 Deaths Across the U.S.

A total of six people have died and 27 have been sickened in 18 states due to Listeria in recalled pasta mealsMore than 245,000 pounds of the precooked pasta products have been pulled from stores nationwideThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges consumers to throw away any recalled products.TUESDAY, Nov. 4, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A growing Listeria outbreak linked to recalled pasta meals has now sickened 27 people and caused six deaths across 18 states, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Two new deaths were reported in Hawaii and Oregon, the agency said. Earlier deaths occurred in Illinois, Michigan, Texas and Utah.One infection involved a pregnant patient, and the illness led to the loss of a fetus.The outbreak has been traced to precooked pasta made by Nate's Fine Foods in Roseville, California.In September, the company recalled more than 245,000 pounds of pasta products, including linguine, penne and fettuccine, after tests showed the pasta contained the same strain of Listeria found in heat-and-eat meals sold at grocery chains such as Walmart, Trader Joe's, Albertsons and Kroger.Illnesses linked to the outbreak began in August 2024, with the most recent confirmed case reported on Oct. 16, 2025, the CDC said.People should check their refrigerators and freezers and throw away any recalled products, the agency warned.Several grocery chains have recalled pasta salads and ready-to-heat meals made with the contaminated pasta, according to The Associated Press, including:Trader Joe's Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo 16-ounce plastic tray packages with "best if used by" dates Sept. 20, Sept. 24, Sept. 27, Sept. 28, Oct. 1, Oct. 3, Oct. 5, Oct. 8 and Oct. 10.Kroger deli bowtie and penne pasta salads sold Aug. 29 through Oct. 2.Sprouts smoked mozzarella pasta salad sold from the deli service counter or Grab & Go section with best-by dates from Oct. 10 to Oct. 29.Giant Eagle smoked mozzarella pasta salad with expiration dates Sept. 30 through Oct. 7.Marketside and Home Chef pasta meals sold at Walmart with numerous best-by dates.Scott & Jon's Shrimp Scampi Linguini bowls with "best if used by" dates of March 12 and 13 and March 17 and 21 2027.Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause serious illness, especially in pregnant women, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, confusion and loss of balance.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has the full Listeria investigative report.SOURCES: The Associated Press, Oct. 30, 2025; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oct. 30, 2025.