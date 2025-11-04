General Health

Recalled Pasta Meals Now Linked to 6 Deaths Across the U.S.

More than 245,000 pounds of the precooked pasta products have been pulled from stores nationwide
A photo of the recalled chicken alfredo meals.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Recalls
Food Recalls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com