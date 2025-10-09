Sno Pac Recalls Frozen Spinach Sold Across the U.S.

Key TakeawaysSno Pac Foods is recalling two frozen spinach products nationwide due to Listeria riskNo illnesses have been reportedConsumers should throw out or return affected products and not eat them.THURSDAY, Oct. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A Minnesota-based company is recalling two types of organic frozen spinach sold nationwide because they may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can cause serious or even life-threatening illness.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall affects products made by Sno Pac Foods, which distributes both under its own brand name and under the Del Mar brand.So far, no illnesses have been reported, officials said.The products included in the recall include:Del Mar 35-pound Bulk Organic Frozen SpinachLot codes: 250107A, 250107B, 250107C, 250107D, 2501071 and 2501073Expiration date: Jan. 7, 2027Sno Pac 10-ounce Organic Frozen Cut SpinachLot codes: SPM1.190.5 (Best by: 7/9/27); SPC1.160.5 (Best by: 6/9/27); SPC2.160.5 (Best by: 6/9/27); SPM1.097.5 (Best by: 4/7/27)The frozen spinach was distributed nationwide through retail stores and distributors, the FDA said. Consumers who purchased the affected products should not eat them and instead throw them away or return them for a refund.“The production of the product has been suspended while the company continues to investigate the source of the problem,” the FDA said in its announcement.Listeria can cause severe illness in older adults, young children, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems. Infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth or life-threatening complications, health officials warn.Healthy individuals typically experience short-term symptoms such as fever, nausea, headache, muscle aches, stomach pain and diarrhea.Those who have questions may contact the company weekdays at 507-725-5281.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on Listeria.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Oct. 7, 2025.What This Means For YouIf you recently bought frozen spinach from Sno Pac or Del Mar, check the lot numbers listed above. Don’t eat the spinach. Return or throw it out immediately..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter