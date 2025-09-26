General Health

Sprout Organics Widens Recall of Baby Food Pouches for Possible Lead

No illnesses have been reported, but parents should return affected products for a refund
A photo of the recalled baby pouches from Sprout Organics
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Recalls
Food Recalls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com