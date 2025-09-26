Sprout Organics Widens Recall of Baby Food Pouches for Possible Lead

Key TakeawaysSprout Organics has expanded its recall to include four lots of baby food pouches sold in 28 states and onlineThe pouches may contain elevated lead levels, which can harm a child’s development over timeNo illnesses have been reported, but parents should return affected products for a refund.FRIDAY, Sept. 26, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Sprout Organics has widened its recall of 3.5-ounce Sweet Potato, Apple & Spinach pouches because some lots may contain elevated levels of lead.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall, first announced Sept. 16, now covers additional lots sold online at Walgreens and through independent retailers in 28 states."If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time, this can affect learning and development or cause other long-term health problems," the FDA said.The agency added that exposure “even at low levels” may raise blood lead levels.Recalled items can be identified by the following lot codes printed on the lower back of the pouch:Lot 4212: Best by Oct. 29, 2025Lot 4213: Best by Oct. 30, 2025Lot 4282: Best by Dec. 4, 2025Lot 4310: Best by Feb. 4, 2026These pouches should not be fed to children. They should be returned to the store for a refund. No illnesses have been reported, and no other Sprout Organics products are affected.For questions, call 510-833-6089 or email info@sproutorganics.com.More informationRead the FDA's notice for the full list of states where the pouches were sold.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recall notice, Sept. 23, 2025.What This Means For YouCustomers who have these pouches should stop using them, check the lot codes, and return them for a full refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter