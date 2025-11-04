General Health

Super Greens Powder Sold at Sam’s Club Recalled After Salmonella Illnesses

The product contained moringa leaf powder that tested positive for salmonella
A photo of the affected greens dietary supplement
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Recalls
Salmonella
Food Recalls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com