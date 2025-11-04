Super Greens Powder Sold at Sam’s Club Recalled After Salmonella Illnesses

Key Takeaways11 people in seven states have gotten sick after using Member’s Mark Super Greens powderThe product contained moringa leaf powder that tested positive for salmonellaConsumers should throw the supplement away or return it for a refund.TUESDAY, Nov. 4, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A salmonella outbreak tied to a powdered greens supplement sold at Sam’s Club has sickened at least 11 people across seven states, and three have been hospitalized, U.S. health officials said last week.The illnesses have been linked to Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder Supplements, which were sold in Sam’s Club stores nationwide and online. The products contain moringa leaf powder that tested positive for salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Cases have been reported, according to The Associated Press, in Florida, Kansas, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Virginia. Illnesses occurred between May and September.The FDA traced the contamination to one lot of organic moringa leaf powder imported from Vallon Farm Direct in Jodhpur, India.Moringa is a plant often sold as a nutritional powder and used in smoothies and supplements.People tend to use it for its vitamins, minerals and protein content, but tainted products can cause serious illness, especially in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.Consumers are urged not to use the product and to throw it away or return it for a refund.Salmonella can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, vomiting and dehydration. Most people recover without treatment, but some may need hospitalization.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on salmonella.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Oct. 31, 2025.What This Means For YouConsumers should not use the recalled greens powder even if it looks or smells normal. It should be thrown away or returned to Sam’s Club for a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter