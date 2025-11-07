The Surprising Household Items Putting Babies and Toddlers at Risk

Key TakeawaysButton batteries send about 2,800 kids to ERs each yearWalkers, toys and baby swings can become dangerous without supervisionExperts say active adult supervision matters even in a 'baby-proofed' home.FRIDAY, Nov. 7, 2025 (HealthDay News) — You may think your home is safe once the outlet covers are in, the baby gates are locked and the sharp corners are padded, but some of the biggest dangers to babies and toddlers aren’t the ones parents can see.They’re hiding in everyday toys, remotes and baby gear most families use every day.Even the most prepared parents may not realize the hazards that live in their homes, said Emmy Sasala, trauma prevention coordinator at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey, Pennsylvania.“The overarching theme, especially with infants and toddlers, is active supervision,” she added in a news release. “Parents may rely on cameras, or even if they’re in the room, they may be distracted by their phone or other activities.”Sasala said five everyday items are responsible for many preventable injuries in young kids:BatteriesAbout 2,800 children a year are treated in ERs after swallowing button batteries, according to the National Safety Council. These small, coin-shaped batteries can cause severe internal burns in as little as two hours.They’re commonly found in key fobs, remote controls, musical greeting cards, AirTags and toys, and many battery compartments are not secured with screws.Sensory toysWater beads, fidget toys and other sensory items can help learning and development, but small parts and magnets pose choking risks.“There are benefits to sensory toys, but they can be a potential choking hazard. Does it have small parts? Does it have magnets? Is it really made for your child’s age group?” Sasala said.Toys that belong to older siblingsSmall building sets, craft beads, earrings and other tiny objects easily end up on the floor, and oftentimes into younger siblings’ mouths.Sasala suggested keeping older kid toys in a separate play space and putting everything away right after using them, especially during the holidays when new toys arrive.High chairs and baby swingsHigh chairs and swings are safe only when used as directed. Many parents skip the straps once babies look steady, but falls can happen in seconds. And although swings may soothe infants to sleep, Sasala stressed that babies should always be moved to a flat, empty sleep surface.WalkersWhile seemingly convenient, walkers can give babies access to hazards parents thought were out of reach, such as hot stoves, cords, poisonous plants and stairs.Sasala recommended stationary activity centers instead, which allow movement and interaction without letting babies roll into danger.More informationThe National Safety Council has more on childproofing your home.SOURCE: Penn State Health, news release, Nov. 5, 2025.What This Means For YouEven when you think you've baby-proofed your house, everyday items like batteries, toys and walkers can still be dangerous. Supervision can help prevent injuries..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter