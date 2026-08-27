Thyroid Tablets Recalled Nationwide Due To Potential Over-Potency Risk

Key TakeawaysVitruvias Therapeutics has issued a nationwide recall for one lot of 30 mg thyroid tablets because the medication may be superpotentConsuming extra-strength thyroid medication can lead to dangerous symptoms like rapid heart rate, weight loss and chest painPatients taking the affected pills should contact their doctor before stopping the medication.THURSDAY, Aug. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) — More than 3,600 bottles of a common thyroid medication are being recalled nationwide because lab testing showed the pills could be too strong.Vitruvias Therapeutics, based in Auburn, Alabama, initiated the voluntary recall for a single batch of Thyroid Tablets, USP 30 mg. The medication helps to restore normal hormone levels and thyroid function in patients with an underactive thyroid gland. It’s a natural compound derived from animal sources.The recall specifically affects lot number 504950, which carries an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2026, and National Drug Code 69680-166-00.Company records show that out of 3,655 units released to the market, 1,955 bottles have been sold to wholesalers and direct accounts across the United States between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 of last year. Despite the potential health risks, the company confirmed that no adverse health events or side effects linked to the recall had been reported as of late August.Taking thyroid medication that is too strong can trigger hyperthyroidism, or too much thyroid hormone in the body. Potential warning signs of an overactive thyroid include sudden weight loss, muscle weakness, severe fatigue, nervousness, high blood pressure and heat intolerance.In more severe cases, patients may experience chest pain, rapid heart rates or dangerous heart rhythm disruptions.Elderly patients, pregnant women and infants are most prone to health risks from excess thyroid medication.Anyone taking the affected thyroid pills should contact their physician right away for guidance.Consumers who have questions regarding the safety alert can reach out to the company directly by phone at 256-239-9373 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT or via email at safety@vitruvias.com.More informationVisit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for information about reporting adverse drug reactions and medication safety.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, company announcement, Aug. 24, 2026 .What This Means For YouPatients should check their prescription bottles to see if their thyroid medication belongs to the recalled lot, and should consult their healthcare provider before stopping use or switching to a new batch..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter