General Health

Thyroid Tablets Recalled Nationwide Due To Potential Over-Potency Risk

Nearly 2,000 bottles of the prescription medication are being pulled from circulation after testing revealed excess potency levels
Thyroid Tablets Recalled Nationwide Due To Potential Over-Potency Risk
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