Title X Funding Restored, but New Rules Raise Concerns

Key TakeawaysTitle X funding has been grantedClinics had faced a delayed application processNew rules may change future birth control access.FRIDAY, April 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Federal funding for reproductive health clinics is back on track, but some new rules appear to stray from the original goals.Clinics that rely on the Title X program have now received their funding after the Trump administration delayed the application process.The program supports care for more than 2.8 million low-income and uninsured patients.The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) delayed the usual application timeline, giving clinics just one week to apply starting March 13.Funding typically renews April 1, but many clinics were left unsure about their budgets until grant awards were released days later.“Generally speaking, grantees received awards that were level or approximately level with the allocation they received in 2025,” Clare Coleman, CEO of the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association, told NBC News.The Title X program helps fund services such as birth control, cancer screenings, wellness exams and HIV testing.At the same time, new guidelines for 2027 funding are drawing some attention.The updated guidance places more focus on "natural family planning," which involves tracking menstrual cycles instead of using medications, NBC News reported.“We expect applicants to demonstrate how their Title X projects will integrate noninvasive, evidence-based practices that promote health literacy, fertility awareness and reproductive health without unnecessary medicalization or symptom suppression,” the guidelines say.But some experts say this could limit access to more reliable birth control methods.“We are continuing to analyze the new guidance for the 2027 funding cycle and have concerns for what it means for patients,” said Ruth Richardson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States.Officials say the changes are meant to align with the administration's broader health goals.“HHS is committed to ensuring Title X funds are not used for abortions consistent with the law and President Trump’s Executive Order on Enforcing the Hyde Amendment,” Emily Hilliard, a spokesperson for HHS, said.The guidelines also raise concerns about what they describe as an "overreliance on pharmaceutical and surgical treatments."Still, decades of research show that hormonal birth control is safe for most people, with serious risks considered rare.The next round of funding applications is due in January, and clinics are still reviewing how the new rules could affect future offerings.The government said it plans to make up to $257 million available through Title X for 2027, down from about $286 million in recent years.More informationThe HHS Office of Population Affairs has more on Title X grants.SOURCE: NBC News, April 9, 2026.What This Means For YouAccess to birth control could change depending on rules..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter