Trump Confirms MRI Scan, Says Results Were ‘Perfect’

Key TakeawaysTrump said he underwent an MRI at Walter Reed and described the results as 'perfect'The White House has not said why he needed an additional medical visitHe was previously diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting circulation in the leg.WEDNESDAY, Oct. 29, 2025 (HealthDay News) — President Donald Trump has confirmed that doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center recently performed an MRI scan, his second medical visit of the year.The move seems to be drawing much attention to the 79-year-old president's health, CNN reported.Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday, Trump touted the results of the scan."I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect," he said. "I gave you the full results. We had an MRI, and the machine, you know, the whole thing, and it was perfect."Trump, one of the oldest presidents in the nation's history, did not say what prompted the exam and directed questions to his doctors. The White House has yet to explain why a second evaluation was necessary this year, a change from the usual annual medical checkup schedule for presidents.In July, the White House revealed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which vein valves in the legs don't function properly, allowing blood to pool. It affects about 150,000 people in the U.S. each year, particularly older adults.Common symptoms include swelling, cramping and varicose veins, and treatment strategies range from lifestyle changes and medication to medical procedures.Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, said the bruises often seen on the president's right hand are caused by "frequent handshaking" combined with his regular use of aspirin, which can increase bruising.Trump has occasionally been photographed with what seems to be makeup covering the marks.More informationRead the full memorandum from the White House physician.SOURCE: CNN, Oct. 27, 2025.What This Means For YouChronic venous insufficiency is common in older adults and can usually be treated with simple measures like exercise, leg elevation or compression therapy.