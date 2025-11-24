Twin Sisters Cheese Recall Linked to E. Coli Infections

Key TakeawaysFour raw milk cheeses are being recalled due to E. coliThree people have already been sickenedOfficials warn to not eat the recalled products.MONDAY, Nov. 24, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Several raw milk cheeses from a Washington creamery are being recalled after links to E. coli infections in two states.Twin Sisters Creamery, based in Ferndale, Washington, is voluntarily recalling four products: Whatcom Blue, Farmhouse, Peppercorn and Mustard Seed cheeses.All were made with unpasteurized (raw) milk and aged for at least 60 days.The recall comes after testing found Shiga toxin–producing E. coli (STEC) and E. coli O103 in some samples.So far, three people in Oregon and Washington have been sickened.One patient in Oregon reported eating Twin Sisters Farmhouse cheese before becoming ill.Experts warn that STEC infections can be very serious, especially for young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.The E. coli O103 strain can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting, usually within 1 to 10 days after exposure. In severe cases, it can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a life-threatening condition that can cause kidney failure, according to a company statement.The company started the recall after a third-party lab found E. coli O103 in Farmhouse cheese and the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected STEC in Whatcom Blue samples.The affected 2.5-pound cheese wheels were shipped to distributors in Washington and Oregon between July 27 and October 22, 2025.Some may have been repackaged into smaller pieces and sold under different lot numbers or expiration dates.Affected batch codes include:250527B – Whatcom Blue250610B – Whatcom Blue250618B – Whatcom Blue250624B – Whatcom Blue250603F – Farmhouse250616B – Farmhouse250603P – Peppercorn250616M – Mustard SeedHealth officials warn that some of the recalled cheese may still be in home refrigerators or freezers.Consumers should not eat the cheese. Instead, throw it away and clean and disinfect any surfaces it touched.Anyone who becomes sick after eating the cheese should contact a medical professional.Twin Sisters Creamery says customers can return the products for a full refund.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on E. coli.SOURCE: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Oct. 27, 2025.What This Means For YouConsumers who purchased these cheeses from Twin Sisters Creamery should throw them out and clean any surfaces they may have touched..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter