Two Pet Food Brands Recall Products After Salmonella Concerns

Key TakeawaysFoodynamics and Raw Bistro recalled select dog and cat foods for possible salmonella contaminationNo illnesses have been reportedInfected pets may develop fever, vomiting or diarrhea.THURSDAY, Oct. 23, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Pet food manufacturers Foodynamics and Raw Bistro are recalling several dog and cat food products because they may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Salmonella can make both pets and people sick. Humans can become infected after handling contaminated pet food, especially if they don't wash their hands or clean surfaces that came into contact with the products, the FDA said.Foodynamics issued a recall for certain freeze-dried pet treats sold under several brand names, including Raw Dog Barkery, BellePepper Cats, Kanu Pets and What's in the Bowl. The recalled items include:Raw Dog Barkery Whole Chicken Hearts, lot number 030527What's in the Bowl Whole Chicken Hearts, lot number 030527BellePepper Cats Freeze-Dried Chicken Heart Slices and Sample Treats, lot numbers 121426, 011526 and 031627Kanu Pets Freeze-Dried Chicken Heart Raw Treats, lot number 031627Affected retailers should have already received a recall notice from the company, Oregon Live reported.Separately, Minnesota-based Raw Bistro Pet Fare recalled two sizes of its Grass-Fed Beef Entrée frozen dog food:3-pound bags (UPC 858833002247), lot number 239, best by 08/27/202618-pound bulk cases (UPC 858833002629), lot number 239, best by 08/27/2026No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with either recall, the FDA said.Consumers should throw away the affected food in a sealed container so that other animals or wildlife can't access it.Pets infected with salmonella may appear tired and may develop fever, vomiting or diarrhea, which can sometimes be bloody. Even animals that don't look sick can carry and spread the bacteria to humans and other pets.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on salmonella.SOURCE: Oregon Live, Oct. 22, 2025 .What This Means For YouIf your pet has eaten any of the recalled food and is showing symptoms, contact your vet right away.