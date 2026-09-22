General Health

What Happens When You Can’t See A Family Doctor Regularly?

Steve and Lynn Ramirez of Simpsonville, South Carolina. Lynn has struggled to keep her maintenance medications straight as insurance has forced her to switch primary care doctors.
Steve and Lynn Ramirez of Simpsonville, South Carolina. Lynn has struggled to keep her maintenance medications straight as insurance has forced her to switch primary care doctors.Lynn Ramirez
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
health care access
Primary Care
Health Care Adherence
logo
www.healthday.com