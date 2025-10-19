General Health

Why Lending a Hand Can Boost Happiness as You Age

Love, empathy and support with people holding hands in comfort, care or understanding on a wooden table of a home. Prayer, faith or depression with friends closeup for hep, hope or peace for healing.
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Caregiving
Friendship

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com