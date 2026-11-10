A Doctor’s Take: Chatbots Don't Replace A Medical Degree

TUESDAY, Nov. 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way we practice medicine. In my own work, I have seen how AI can help doctors read scans, spot possible drug interactions and even flag health risks before symptoms start. Used the right way, these tools can improve care and save lives. But as AI becomes more common, I worry about people using it in place of talking to their doctor. This can be risky, especially when it comes to getting the right medical advice.The tragic, recent death of Bowen Wan, a 31-year-old Seattle woman, from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) has brought this concern into sharp focus. SUDEP is a devastating and unpredictable event, when someone with epilepsy dies suddenly, often during sleep, without a clear cause. While researchers are working to better understand and prevent SUDEP, it is still a risk that requires close medical oversight.In Wan's case, she followed advice from ChatGPT-40 to gradually reduce the dose of her epilepsy medication without consulting her physician. It’s becoming increasingly common for people to use AI chatbots, symptom checkers or discussion boards to get health information. These tools can be helpful and sometimes encourage people to see a doctor. But they also have real risks. AI can make mistakes, miss important symptoms or give advice that doesn’t fit your unique situation. Unlike your doctor, AI doesn’t know your full medical history, can’t ask you detailed questions and can’t examine you in person. AI might miss warning signs or give advice that could be unsafe.This is especially true for conditions like epilepsy, for which symptoms and risks can change over time. AI might not pick up on small changes that mean your condition is getting worse or that you are at higher risk for SUDEP. AI might tell someone to wait when they actually need to get help right away or may give information that isn’t up to date. Relying too much on AI can also make people think they don’t need to see their doctor, when regular visits are actually what keep them safe.Bowen Wan’s story is a sad reminder that medicine is not one-size-fits-all. Managing epilepsy takes personal care, periodic check-ups and sometimes quick action. Doctors use their training to look for small but important details, listen to your concerns and offer support that no computer can match.AI can be a helpful tool, but it should not take the place of your doctor. Use AI for information, but always check with your healthcare provider before making decisions about your health. Your safety and health deserve the care and experience that only a trained professional can give.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more information about the use of AI for medical advice.SOURCES: Becker's Health IT, Oct. 28, 2026; JAMA Neurology, Aug. 5, 2019; BMC Health Services Research, Dec. 30, 2025; npj Digital Medicine, Aug. 17, 2022; Lancet, Oct. 24, 2026; Neurology, May 24, 2021; Journal of the American Medical Association, March 6, 2026 .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter