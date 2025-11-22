Can Screen Time Help Kids Stay Healthy? New Research Says Yes

Key TakeawaysHealth apps helped kids move more and eat betterKids got 10 to 20 more minutes of exercise daily using these toolsMost teens still don’t get enough physical activity.SATURDAY, Nov. 22, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Ah, screens. The thing kids won’t put down, and parents can’t stop worrying about. But a new study suggests they may not be all bad after all.Researchers at the University of South Australia analyzed data from more than 133,000 children and teens under age 18. They found that digital tools such as health apps, fitness trackers and online programs helped improve physical activity, diet and weight.Here’s what they found:Children and teens using digital health tools were more physically active, getting about 10 to 20 extra minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity each day.They also ate better, including more fruits and vegetables and fewer high-fat foods.Weight changes were small, but there were steady improvements in body weight and body fat.Some programs helped kids sit around 20 to 25 minutes less per day.Sleep, however, did not show clear improvement.Further, different tools worked best for different goals. Mobile apps had the strongest effect on diet and weight, while wearable devices, like fitness trackers, worked best to reduce sitting time.Program length also mattered. Shorter programs lasting eight weeks or less were best for boosting physical activity, while longer programs of 12 weeks or more were more effective for managing weight."Even though most young people know the importance of eating well, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, many still fall short of the recommended health guidelines, putting them at greater risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease," lead researcher, Ben Singh, said in a news release.He added, "our research shows that digital health tools and apps can significantly improve children’s physical activity, diet and weight outcomes, putting them on a better health trajectory for life."Singh said kids and teens are already comfortable with technology, which makes these tools easier to use."Because children and teens have grown up with technology, they’re naturally open to using apps," he explained. "They’re accessible, engaging, and easy to scale, which makes them a great choice for schools and community programs to promote healthier lifestyles."The findings come as childhood inactivity and obesity remain major global concerns. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 80% of teenagers aren’t active enough, and about 390 million children and teens ages 5 to 19 are overweight, including 160 million with obesity.This study, published recently in the Journal of Medical Internet Reseach, combined findings from 25 systematic reviews looking at tools like mobile apps, wearables, text messaging, video games and other online platforms.Singh said schools and policymakers could use the results to bring more of these tools into everyday settings."By integrating evidence-based apps and wearables into schools, primary care and community programs, we can make healthy habits more appealing and accessible for young people," he stated.What's more, "combining digital tools with light human support — from teachers, parents or health coaches — can also help keep motivation high," Singh said. "If we can encourage the use of healthy digital tools from a young age, we have a real opportunity to help children and teens form healthier habits that last a lifetime."More informationThe Canadian Paediatric Society has more on screen time for kiddos.SOURCE: University of South Australia, news release, Nov. 17, 2025.What This Means For YouNot all screen time is bad. Health-focused apps and wearables may help kids move more, eat better and stay healthier when used the right way..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter