Infectious Disease

Amid Ebola, Hantavirus Outbreaks, Democrats Decry Trump's Health Cuts

A man hangs an Ebola awareness banner in the Kigonze camp in Bunia, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo
Glody MURHABAZI/AFP/Getty
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