Infectious Disease

CDC Names The 4 Most Dangerous Superbugs In The U.S.

Drug-resistant germs cause an estimated 9.7 million infections a year, many picked up in hospitals
Clostridium difficile bacteria, 3D illustration. Spore-forming bacteria that cause pseudomembraneous colitis and are associated with nosocomial antibiotic resistance
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