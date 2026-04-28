CDC Warns of Antibiotic-Resistant Salmonella in Backyard Flocks

Key TakeawaysA multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry has sickened 34 people, nearly half of them young childrenSome of the bacterial strains are resistant to multiple antibioticsHealth officials advise against kissing or snuggling birds and urge immediate handwashing after any contact with poultry.TUESDAY, April 28, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A surge of Salmonella infections reported in 13 states has been linked to backyard poultry. Federal health officials warn that some of these cases involve superbugs that are resistant to common antibiotics.At least 34 people fell ill between late February and the end of March, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Patients range from infants to seniors, with young children most often affected.Symptoms, which may be serious and hard to treat, include diarrhea, high fever, vomiting and signs of dehydration such as not urinating much, dry mouth and throat, or dizziness, according to the CDC.The germs stem from backyard flocks such as chickens, ducks, geese, guinea fowl and turkeys. Sick people range in age from 1 to 78, and 41% are children under 5 years old, according to the CDC. The outbreak may be even more widespread than reported, because recent cases may not yet have been recorded.What makes this specific outbreak alarming is the presence of drug-resistant bacteria.Testing on patient samples showed that the Salmonella strains were unaffected by at least one common antibiotic, and in some instances, they resisted up to five different medications, according to AP News.When bacteria become resistant to drugs, standard treatments fail. This can lead to longer hospital stays and more severe health complications, or even death.So far, 13 people have been hospitalized during the current outbreak.While the investigation has focused on Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia, officials think more states may be affected.Nearly 80% of those sickened reported having direct contact with backyard birds like chickens or turkeys.Most were purchased since January from agricultural retail stores. The CDC is working to identify the specific hatcheries or suppliers the animals came from.The current outbreak follows one last year that sickened more than 500 people.To prevent infection, the CDC recommends a "no-kiss" policy for all poultry. “You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing Salmonella germs,” CDC said.Owners should keep their birds outside and never allow them in areas where food is prepared. Most important, anyone who handles the animals — or even enters their enclosure — should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water immediately afterward. CDC also recommends supervising children closely to make sure they wash their hands and collect eggs often rather than letting them sit in the coop.More informationVisit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information on keeping backyard poultry.SOURCES: AP News, April 27, 2026; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, April 23, 2026.What This Means For YouPeople who keep backyard poultry should treat their birds as potential carriers of disease, and ensure everyone practices rigorous hand hygiene to avoid infection..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter