Charcuterie Meat Recall Expands as Salmonella Cases Double

FRIDAY, Jan. 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Cases of salmonella linked to recalled charcuterie meats have doubled in just over two weeks, triggering an expansion of the recall, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

"Since the last update on January 5, 2024, 23 more illnesses have been reported and an additional 8 states have reported cases, creating a total case count of 47 illnesses from 22 states," the agency said in a statement.

Ten people have had illnesses so severe as to require hospital care. No deaths have been reported.

While the prior recall was limited to just one lot of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler, the recall has now widened.

"CDC now advises not to eat, serve, or sell any lots of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Sam’s Club and Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta sold at Costco while the investigation is ongoing. These are sold in twin-packs," the CDC said.

A detailed list, with photos, of the products under recall can be found at the CDC.

Ohio seems to be the epicenter of the salmonella outbreak, with 11 cases diagnosed there, but there are also five cases in Washington state and four in New York. Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin have two cases each. Fourteen other states have one reported case each: Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Vermont.

If you find any of the recalled meats in your fridge, return them to the store or throw them out, the CDC advised. Wash any surfaces that may have come into conduct with the meats using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Salmonella can be a serious illness, especially for young children, the immunocompromised or the frail elderly.

According the the CDC, symptoms begin anywhere from six hours to six days after infection, and can include:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Most people will recover from salmonella illness without treatment at between four to seven days.

SOURCE: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, news release, Jan. 18, 2024