Infectious Disease

Child in Los Angeles Dies of Rare Brain Disorder Caused by Measles

An allergist or dermatologist examines red spots on a childâs face. The boy suffers from a rash, hives and itching. Food Allergy, Insect Bite, Measles or Chicken Pox
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Child Health
Measles
Infants

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com