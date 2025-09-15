Child in Los Angeles Dies of Rare Brain Disorder Caused by Measles

Key TakeawaysA child in Los Angeles has died from SSPE, a rare measles-related brain disorderSubacute sclerosing panencephaliti (SSPE) risk is 1 in 600 for infants infected with measlesThe MMR vaccine is 97% effective with two doses.MONDAY, Sept. 15, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A child in Los Angeles County has died from a rare brain disorder caused by a measles infection in infancy, health officials reported.The child, who was too young to get the measles vaccine, had developed subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE). It’s a rare complication of measles that causes damage to the brain over time and is almost always fatal.Although SSPE affects only about 1 in 10,000 people who contract measles, the risk is far higher for babies, about 1 in 600 infections, The Associated Press said.“This case is a painful reminder of how dangerous measles can be, especially for our most vulnerable community members,” Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, told The Associated Press. “Infants too young to be vaccinated rely on all of us to help protect them through community immunity.”The U.S. has had its worst measles outbreak in more than 30 years, fueled by falling vaccination rates and the spread of domestic and international cases. As of Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had confirmed 1,454 cases and three deaths nationwide in 2025.Health experts stress that the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is both safe and effective, The Associated Press reported. Two doses can protect against measles 97% of the time. Children should get their first dose between 12 and 15 months of age, and a second dose between ages 4 and 6.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on measles.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Sept. 11, 2025.What This Means For YouDoctors emphasize that the measles vaccine is safe and effective..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter