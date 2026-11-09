COVID Vaccines Produced A Powerhouse Return On Investment, Study Argues

Key TakeawaysCOVID vaccines were a solid global investmentThe vaccines had a return of up to $809 for every dollar spent on their production and developmentEssentially, they paid for themselves within a year of their release.MONDAY, Nov. 9, 2026 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 vaccines were costly to develop and distribute during the pandemic, but they proved a very worthwhile investment, a new study reports.Every dollar spent on COVID vaccine development and distribution generated between $59 and $809 in economic value, researchers reported Nov. 5 in the journal PLOS Medicine.This economic benefit included the value gained from extra years of life, avoiding hospitalizations, improved work productivity and other averted health care costs, researchers said.Essentially, the vaccines made the money back from their development within the first year of their availability, researchers concluded.“Our study provides evidence that the unprecedented, rapid investments made into COVID-19 vaccines early in the pandemic paid off massively both in health and economic benefits,” senior researcher Mark Jit, a professor of global health at NYU School of Global Public Health, said in a news release.The development of COVID vaccines required extraordinary effort and massive spending among governments, pharmaceutical companies and nonprofit organizations, researchers said in background notes.The vaccines saved between 14 million and 20 million lives in their first year of availability alone, researchers said, but their economic value has not been assessed on a global scale.“With other vaccines, a company takes on the risk by investing its own money to develop a vaccine. But the COVID vaccine was not purely a private sector decision — the US, the European Union and other countries like China poured substantial funding into this to reduce the risk for vaccine companies,” Jit said. “We wanted to understand how these costs compared to health and economic outcomes.”For this study, researchers aimed to assess the value of the vaccines during the first year they were available, from December 2020 to December 2021. That’s when the jabs had the greatest impact because people had limited immunity to the novel coronavirus, researchers pointed out.Overall, vaccine development and delivery cost more than $79 billion, but the health and economic benefits of vaccination were between $6.4 trillion and $64 trillion, researchers concluded.“While developing and rolling out these vaccines at unprecedented speed required substantial upfront investment, the health and economic benefits far outweighed the costs within just one year,” said lead researcher Hallie Benjamin, who did the study as a graduate student in public health at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.However, the vaccines’ return on investment varied significantly.High-income countries benefitted more than less well-to-do nations due to early access, higher uptake of vaccines, faster rollouts and older populations who were at greater risk of hospitalization and death, researchers said.Many low- and middle-income countries didn’t have widespread access to the vaccine until late 2021, after many people had already contracted COVID, researchers said. “The lesson is there should be a way to get this vaccine to countries that need it faster. Because of the delays, it wasn't as useful to many of those countries as it could have been,” Jit said.These results support rapid investment in vaccine development should the world face a new pandemic threat again, researchers concluded.“Vaccine development, as well as equitable vaccine distribution globally, should be prioritized before and during global health crises,” Jit said.More informationHarvard Medical School has more on viruses and vaccines.SOURCE: New York University, news release, Nov. 5, 2026 .What This Means For YouRapid vaccine production will pay for itself if another pandemic threat emerges, researchers argue..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter