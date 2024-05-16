Cream Cheese From Aldi, Hy-Vee Stores Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

THURSDAY, May 16, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Two major supermarket chains, Aldi and Hy-Vee, are recalling brands of cream cheese because of a potential risk for salmonella.

No actual illnesses linked to the products have yet been reported, but Hy-Vee said it's announcing the recall of Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread "out of an abundance of caution due to the potential for contamination with salmonella."

Another Hy-Vee product, bulk-packaged Cookies & Cream Mix, is also being recalled for the same reason.

In its statement, Aldi said it is recalling its Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread, and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread "due to potential salmonella."

The specific Hy-Vee products under recall include:

• Hy-Vee cream cheese spread in 12-ounce containers with best by dates of Oct. 1 and a UPC code of 0075450096120.

• Hy-Vee whipped cream cheese spread in 8-ounce containers with best by dates of Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 and a UPC code of 0075450096132.

• Hy-Vee cookies and cream mix in 16-ounce packages with best by dates in December, UPC code 0075450486730 and lot numbers 24073, 24101, 24117.

• Hy-Vee to-go cookies and cream mix in 4-ounce packages with best by dates in December, UPC code 0075450486740 and lot numbers 24073, 24101 and 24117.

Hy-Vee said "the affected products were distributed to Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations -- as well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores -- across the company’s eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin."

Customers who find they have purchased any of the recalled products should toss them in the trash or return the product to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

The specific Aldi products under recall include:

• Aldi whipped cream cheese in 8-ounce cups with best by dates of Aug. 30 through Sept. 4 and a UPC code of 4099100101881.

• Aldi chive & onion cream cheese spread in 8-ounce cups with best by dates of Sept. 13 and Sept. 22 and a UPC number of 409910010175.

• Aldi cream cheese in 8-ounce cups with best by dates of Sept. 1, Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 and a UPC number of 4099100101737.

• Aldi strawberry cream cheese spread in 8-ounce cups with best by dates of Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 and a UPC number of 4099100101744.

"The affected products were sold at select ALDI stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin," the supermarket chain said.

Customers who bought any of the recalled products should discard them or return the product to their local Aldi store for a full refund.

Salmonella can be a serious illness, especially for young children, the immunocompromised or the frail elderly.

According the the CDC, symptoms begin anywhere from six hours to six days after infection, and can include:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Most people will recover from salmonella illness without treatment at between four to seven days.

