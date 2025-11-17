Infectious Disease

Deadly Ebola-Like Marburg Virus Infects 9 in Ethiopia, WHO Confirms

The disease has an average fatality rate of 50%
Deadly Ebola-Like Marburg Virus Infects 9 in Ethiopia, WHO Confirms
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Ebola
infection control
Marburg

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com