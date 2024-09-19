Dengue Cases Mount in Los Angeles

THURSDAY, Sept. 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The Los Angeles area is seeing a troubling increase in local dengue fever cases, health officials warned Wednesday.

In a public notice posted on its website, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department said at least three people have fallen ill with dengue fever this month after being bitten by mosquitoes in the Baldwin Park neighborhood east of downtown Los Angeles.

"The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 3 cases of locally acquired dengue. These residents had no history of travel to places where dengue is common prior to their symptoms," health officials said in the notice. "Cases of locally acquired dengue are very rare in LA County. Last fall, two cases of locally acquired dengue were identified in Long Beach and Pasadena . Almost all reported dengue cases in LA County have involved travel to a country where dengue is commonly spread."

So far this year, 82 cases have been reported in LA County by people returning from traveling abroad, health officials said.

But the three locally-acquired cases are particularly concerning, they added.

"These additional cases of local virus transmission are a stark reminder for all Los Angeles County residents that simple steps to prevent mosquito breeding and mosquito bites can lower the risk of mosquito-borne diseases and prevent more sustained transmission in the future," health officials stressed in the notice.

What can residents do to protect themselves?

“Reducing exposure to mosquitoes and the risk for mosquito bites are crucial to preventing transmission of mosquito-borne disease, including dengue fever,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in the notice. “This can be as simple as using insect repellent to prevent mosquito bites, eliminating any standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed, and keeping your home mosquito-free by using or fixing screens on your doors and windows. These straightforward measures can significantly reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease for both you and your neighbors."

Los Angeles is not alone is seeing more local cases of dengue fever emerge this year: Illnesses have been reported in Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where officials have declared a dengue epidemic. There have been 3,277 locally-acquired cases in the United States this year, of which 96% were in Puerto Rico, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cases of dengue have been surging globally as climate change brings warmer weather that allows mosquitoes to breed and spread further.

Dengue fever is commonly spread through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes in tropical areas. While Aedes mosquitoes are common in Los Angeles County, local infections weren’t confirmed until last year, health officials noted.

Dengue can cause high fevers, rashes, headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, and bone and joint pain. About 1 in 4 patients will develop symptoms, which usually appear within five to seven days of a bite from a dengue-carrying mosquito, according to the CDC. One in 20 people with symptoms will develop severe dengue, which can lead to severe bleeding and can be life-threatening.

There are no antiviral medications to treat dengue. Instead, treatment involves ibuprofen, acetaminophen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Luckily, there are two vaccines that can tackle dengue: One is Dengvaxia, developed by Sanofi, while the other is Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine, developed by Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

The CDC has more on dengue fever.

SOURCE: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, health notice, Sept. 18, 2024