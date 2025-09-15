Ebola Vaccinations Begin in Congo After Deadly Outbreak

Key Takeaways16 deaths and 68 suspected cases of Ebola have been reported in Congo’s Kasai provinceWHO has sent 400 doses of the Ebola vaccine, with more on the way45,000 additional doses have been approved for delivery.MONDAY, Sept. 15, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Health workers in southern Kasai province have started giving Ebola vaccines as officials race to contain the latest outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.So far, at least 68 suspected cases and 16 deaths have been reported since the outbreak was declared earlier this month in the locality of Bulape, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The first 400 doses of the Ervebo vaccine have been delivered, with more on the way. The WHO said the rollout has been slowed by limited access and funding, but additional shipments are on the way.To support the response, the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision has approved 45,000 more doses, in addition to a 2,000-dose stockpile already there.This is Congo’s 16th Ebola outbreak since 1976, caused by the Zaire species of the virus, The Associated Press said.More informationThe World Health Organization (WHO) has more on ebola.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Sept. 14, 2025.What This Means For YouGetting vaccines out quickly is key to stopping Ebola in its tracks..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter