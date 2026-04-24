First Measles Case of the Year Reported in New Jersey

Key TakeawaysA New Jersey resident has the state’s first confirmed measles case of 2026The person had recently traveled abroadOfficials said people may have been exposed at an airport and a medical center earlier this month.FRIDAY, April 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Health officials in New Jersey are warning people of possible measles exposure after confirming the state’s first case of the year.The infection was found in a Hudson County resident who recently traveled abroad, NJ.com reported.People who were at certain locations in mid-April may have been exposed. These include:Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. April 14.The pediatric emergency department at Hackensack University Medical Center between 11:15 p.m. April 17 and 3:15 a.m. April 18.Officials say symptoms could show up as late as May 11.Measles spreads easily through coughing and sneezing. The virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Early signs include a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A red rash that starts at the hairline usually appears three to five days later.People can spread the virus from four days before the rash appears to four days after, the CDC says.Anyone who may have been exposed and feels sick should call a doctor before seeking care in person, officials said.This helps prevent the virus from spreading to others.Measles cases are rising across the country. As of April 16, the latest available data, the CDC had reported 1,748 confirmed cases in the United States.What's more, about 92% of cases are in people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.Experts say the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best protection. Two doses are recommended: One at 12 to 15 months of age and another at 4 to 6 years old.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on measles.SOURCE: NJ.com, April 23, 2026.What This Means For YouPeople who visited or live in New Jersey, were near or at the exposure sites and feel symptoms should call their doctor immediately..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter