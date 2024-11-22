Flu, COVID Vaccination Rates Remain Low as Winter Nears

FRIDAY, Nov. 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Worn down by pandemic-era vaccine overload, many Americans are ignoring pleas by health officials to get immunized against the flu and COVID-19, new data shows.

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for immunizations as of Nov. 9, only about a third (34.7%) of U.S. adults say they've gotten the influenza vaccine, while just 17.9% say they've received the latest COVID-19 booster.

The data could still be a bit early, however: According to the CDC report, up to 41% of adults say they were either still on the fence about getting the two shots, or would "definitely or probably" do so.

A third vaccine, for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), is especially important for elderly people, the CDC noted.

As of Nov. 9, close to 40% of people aged 75 or older said they had ever gotten an RSV vaccine.

Education may be key to upping RSV protection, the report's authors said.

"Data from another CDC survey showed that a large proportion of adults open to RSV vaccination expressed concerns about lack of knowledge about RSV and the RSV vaccine, and lack of a provider recommendation for vaccination," they noted.

A second report issued by CDC researchers finds rates of vaccination are better, but still far too low, among a very vulnerable group -- nursing home residents.

According to the report, as of Nov. 10 just under 30% of nursing home residents had gotten a COVID vaccine this season. Rates were higher for the flu vaccine, at 58.4%.

Less than 18% of people in America's nursing homes had gotten an RSV shot, the report found.

Rates of vaccination for COVID-19 and RSV were significantly lower in southern states, the report found.

According to the researchers, "misinformation and doubt" about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines is still making too many people who could benefit balk at getting immunized.

Staff members and family can do a lot to persuade hesitant nursing home residents that getting their flu, COVID and RSV shots is in their best interest.

"More needs to be done at every level to protect nursing home residents, who constitute one of the population groups at highest risk for severe respiratory disease," the CDC authors said.

Both reports were published Nov. 21 in the CDC journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

More information:

Find out more about the flu shot and other recommended seasonal vaccines at Medicare.gov.

SOURCE: Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, Nov. 21, 2024