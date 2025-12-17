Infectious Disease

Flu Season Starts Early in NYC as Cases Rise Fast

Emergency rooms are seeing a sharp jump in flu patients
Young nurse or doctor in face mask using non-contact forehead infrared thermometer to measure African-American patient body temperature during flu or Covid-19 vaccination campaign.
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Flu
infection control

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com