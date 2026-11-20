Key TakeawaysNew research finds that some years the annual flu shot falls short of the 40% to 60% effectiveness touted by health experts and the mediaThe shot's median effectiveness is 39.5% in any given season, according to an analysis of 18 recent seasonsDo get the vaccine, though: It's still your best protection against a potentially lethal virus.FRIDAY, Nov. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — New research suggests health officials may be overselling the protective power of the annual flu shot — but that doesn't mean folks should skip it, researchers added.The new analysis finds the influenza vaccine is often less protective than the 40% to 60% effectiveness against infection that's routinely stated, according to researchers from the University of Maryland. In many seasons, it may not even match current circulating strains, they noted.“The 40% to 60% range may describe some seasons, but it doesn’t adequately reflect the variability we see over time," said study senior author Dr. Justin Ortiz, a researcher at the university's Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health. The trick, he said, is "to communicate that uncertainty without losing sight of the substantial benefits of vaccination."The findings were recently published in JAMA Network Open. In the study, Ortiz's team looked at end-of-season estimates of flu vaccine effectiveness for flu seasons from 2004 to 2005 through 2023 to 2024. They also looked at whether a particular season's vaccine was well-matched to the flu strains that actually appeared. The team found that influenza vaccines had a median effectiveness of 39.5% in preventing flu infection. That's below the 40% to 60% effectiveness range typically cited by public health officials and media, researchers noted. (Median means some years’ protection was greater and some years’, less.)They noted that higher estimates of effectiveness are often predicated on the notion that the flu vaccine is a good match for circulating strains of the virus. However, the study showed it often wasn't the case: In 11 of the 18 tracked seasons, vaccines did not match circulating strains.None of this means flu shots are useless, and Ortiz' team stressed that shots are still the most effective means Americans have of preventing influenza, which kills between 6,300 and 52,000 people each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).And this year, flu is spreading early, accounting for 2,100 deaths so far this season.The CDC estimates that, during the 2023 to 2024 flu season, vaccination saved 7,900 lives. It also prevented 120,000 flu-related hospitalizations and 9.8 million flu-related illnesses.It's hoped the new data will help spur research into improving influenza vaccines so they offer broader protection against the ever-mutating virus. "The message is clear that annual flu shots remain our best option for now as we continue to develop vaccines that provide more predictable and lasting protection," said study lead author Dr. Matthew Wolpert, an internal medicine resident at the University of Maryland Medical Center.More informationFind out more about how you can reduce your odds for the flu at the American Heart Association.SOURCES: University of Maryland School of Medicine, news release, Nov. 16, 2026; JAMA Network Open, Nov. 10, 2026; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Feb. 25, 2026, Nov. 22, 2024 .What This Means For YouFlu shot effectiveness might not be as high as generally stated, new research shows, but the vaccine is still your best bet against the illness..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter