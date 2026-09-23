Kids' Vaccinations Don't Have To Be Scary Or Painful, New Guidelines Argue

Key TakeawaysSteps can be taken to make childhood vaccinations less painful and scaryNew guidelines suggest distractions that can keep children from stressing out over needlesNumbing agents, rapid injectors, or nasal or oral vaccines also can be used to reduce pain.WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Childhood vaccinations don’t have to be frightening and painful for kids, according to a revised set of medical guidelines.Instead, a set of simple steps can help kids get their protective shots with a minimum of fear and fuss, researchers argue.The findings were published Sept. 21 in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.These include offering distractions, applying numbing agents and using quicker or less invasive means to administer vaccinations, the guidelines say.“The goal is to make vaccination a more positive experience, reduce fear and help people feel more comfortable getting vaccines in the future,” lead researcher Anna Taddio, a professor at the University of Toronto, said in a news release.“Needle fear” is common, affecting 33% to 63% of children and 14% to 63% of adults, researchers said in background notes.This fear influences about 1 in 10 people who refuse to get vaccinated or are vaccine-hesitant, researchers said.“Fear and pain — together referred to as distress — are among the most common negative effects of vaccine injections,” Taddio said. “Research shows there are effective ways to reduce distress, but these strategies are still not routinely built into vaccination programs or practices, even though clinical guidelines recommend them.”In an update to its 2015 guideline, the Canadian Medical Association offers a framework it calls the “5Ps” to help make vaccination less stressful for people. They include: Process — Educating the patient about the vaccination process, and talking about ways to tailor the experience to reduce stressProcedural — Using less invasive or faster methods like rapid injections or nasal vaccines, to minimize the potential for painPhysical — Offering breastfeeding or pacifiers to infants to provide extra comfort before their jabs, or giving oral immunizations when availablePharmacologic — Using topical numbing meds for all patients to reduce the pain of the needlePsychological — Using toys, singing, games, music, phones or other methods to distract patients during their shot“The guideline provides new research-based tools and practical strategies to help health system leaders, health care providers, people receiving vaccines and those supporting them improve the vaccination experience,” Taddio said.These Canadian guidelines overlap somewhat with those of other nations, including the United States, when it comes to minimizing needle-related pain in children, the study says.“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, confidence in vaccines has declined, and vaccination rates have been low among both adults and children,” Taddio said. “This makes the updated guidance especially timely for vaccine providers and organizations looking to follow best practices to make vaccination a more positive experience for everyone.”More informationChildren’s Hospital of Philadelphia has more on addressing pain and fear of needles during vaccination.SOURCES: Canadian Medical Association, news release, Sept. 21, 2026; Canadian Medical Association Journal, Sept. 21, 2026 .What This Means For YouParents can help their kids feel less apprehensive about vaccinations by offering them distractions or asking their doctor for a numbing agent to reduce needle pain.