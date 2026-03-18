Meningitis Outbreak Tied to Students Leaves 2 Dead and 11 Sick in England

Key TakeawaysTwo young people have died in a meningitis outbreak in EnglandAt least 11 other cases have been confirmedOfficials have not confirmed which strain is causing the current outbreak.WEDNESDAY, March 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Health officials in southern England are investigating a meningitis outbreak that has led to the deaths of two young people and sickened at least 11 others.Many of the cases were linked to students in the city of Canterbury, about 60 miles southeast of London, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.One of the people who died was a high school student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Faversham. Another was a student at the University of Kent.“We are all absolutely devastated,” Amelia McIlroy, headteacher of the grammar school, told CNN.The University of Kent said it was “deeply saddened” by the death of one of its students.Health officials are now working with the university to find the close contacts of those affected. Antibiotics are being offered to help prevent further spread of the disease.Invasive meningococcal disease is caused by bacteria that can lead to meningitis, an infection of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord, or septicemia, a serious blood infection.The illness can become life-threatening if not treated right away.“Meningococcal disease can progress rapidly,” Trish Mannes, regional deputy director for the UKHSA, said."It's essential that students and staff are alert to the signs and symptoms of meningococcal meningitis and septicemia, which can include a fever, headache, rapid breathing, drowsiness, shivering, vomiting and cold hands and feet," she added.What's more, she said “septicemia can also cause a characteristic rash that does not fade when pressed against a glass."Experts say meningitis can be hard to spot in its early stages.“Students are particularly at risk of missing the early warning signs of meningitis because they can be easily confused with other illnesses such as a bad cold, flu or even a hangover,” Mannes said.That can delay treatment, which can be dangerous."Early treatment is vital," Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, told CNN. "Early symptoms can be very mild but then deterioration can be extremely rapid leading to death within a few hours."Meningococcal bacteria can spread through close contact, such as coughing, kissing or sharing drinks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.“University students and young adults are among the groups at increased risk because meningitis bacteria can spread more easily in settings where people live, study and socialize closely together,” Dr. Tom Nutt, chief executive of the Meningitis Now charity, said.Since 2015, only infants in the UK have routinely received the MenB vaccine, which protects against one of the most common strains affecting teens and young adults.“We believe all teenagers and young adults should be protected by this vaccine,” Nutt added.In the U.S., the CDC recommends meningococcal vaccination of all preteens and teens, as well as others who are at increased risk.Officials have not confirmed which strain is causing the current outbreak.More informationThe World Health Organization has more on meningitis.SOURCE: CNN, March 16, 2026.What This Means For YouPeople with symptoms like a fever, confusion, vomiting or a rash that doesn’t go away should get medical help right away..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter