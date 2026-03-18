Infectious Disease

Meningitis Outbreak Tied to Students Leaves 2 Dead and 11 Sick in England

Officials have not confirmed which strain is causing the current outbreak
The library of The University of Kent in Canterbury - CANTERBURY, ENGLAND UNITED KINGDOM
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