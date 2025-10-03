Minnesota Confirms 10 New Measles Cases, All in Unvaccinated Travelers

Key TakeawaysMinnesota now has 18 measles cases in 2025, all in unvaccinated people who've traveledThe U.S. has reported 1,544 cases total, the most since 1992, with three deaths in TexasHealth experts say vaccination is the best protection against measles.FRIDAY, Oct. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed 10 new measles cases this week, bringing the state’s total to 18 so far in 2025.The cases were all among unvaccinated people who had recently traveled, KSTP-TV in Minneapolis reported.Seven of the new cases were linked to families who traveled within the United States and were connected to three infections reported last week. The other three were related to international travel, officials said.Nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 1,544 measles cases this year — the highest number since 1992, when more than 2,100 infections were documented.Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, but outbreaks have returned as vaccination rates decline.Texas has been hit the hardest, accounting for more than half of all U.S. infections in 2025, according to the CDC. A large outbreak in West Texas led to three deaths, the nation’s first measles fatalities since 2015.Health experts are urging families to get vaccinated to help stop the spread.“The significant increase in measles cases around the U.S. this year, and the fact that measles is still very prevalent in other countries, continues to highlight the urgency for families to make sure their children are up to date on their measles immunizations,” Myra Kunas, assistant commissioner for MDH’s Health Protection Bureau, told KSTP. “Measles is one of the most infectious diseases on the planet. It spreads easily, and it finds those who are not vaccinated.”The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is 93% effective after one dose and 97% effective after two doses, state health officials said.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on measles.SOURCE: KSTP-TV, Oct. 1, 2025.What This Means For YouHealth officials urge everyone to make sure they're fully vaccinated with the MMR shot to help prevent outbreaks..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter