Neutrogena Makeup Wipes Recalled Due to Possible Bacteria

Key TakeawaysThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Class II risk level for certain Neutrogena makeup remover wipesThe disposable wipes may contain the bacteria Pluralibacter gergoviaeWhile infection with this bacteria is uncommon for healthy individuals, those with compromised immune systems face the highest risk of infection.MONDAY, Oct. 27, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A voluntary recall has been announced for some lots of Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes.Company testing detected the presence of a potentially harmful bacterium in the wipes.Kenvue Brands, the Summit, New Jersey-based maker of the disposable wipes, is removing the affected product from shelves following an assessment by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).The Class II recall involves 1,312 cases of the 50-count, 25-pack towelettes. A Class II recall is the second most serious designation, indicating that exposure could cause temporary or reversible health issues, though the probability of serious issues is unlikely.The company recalled the wipes out of an abundance of caution, according to The New York Times, and no other Neutrogena products tested positive for the bacteria.The source of contamination has not been identified, and it was unclear if any illnesses have been reported.The recalled products tested positive for Pluralibacter gergoviae, a type of bacteria commonly found in environmental sources such as water and soil, according to Pathogens. It is resistant to the preservatives often used in the cosmetic industry. Infections from P. gergoviae are rare. However, it may cause severe complications — including respiratory illness, urinary tract infections, sepsis and eye infections — in patients with pre-existing medical conditions, weakened immune systems or advanced age.The affected wipes were primarily distributed and sold in Texas, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.Product details:Product: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing TowelettesSize/Count: 50-count, 25-pack. Lot Number: 1835U6325A (found on the package)This is not the first time in 2025 that a personal care company has issued a recall for possible P. gergoviae contamination, The Times reported.Earlier, Amika, a hair care brand, recalled all bottles of its mirrorball high shine and protect antioxidant shampoo sold in 2023 and 2024. More information The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has more about health risks and recall classifications. SOURCES: The New York Times, Oct. 26, 2025; Pathogens, Nov. 9, 2023 .What This Means For YouConsumers should stop using the recalled makeup wipes immediately and safely dispose of them to eliminate any risk of exposure.